Peter Magyar

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar announced the allocation of aid to Ukraine during his visit to Uzhhorod, reports UNN.

I want to bring a message from the Hungarian people and convey the solidarity of the Hungarian people with the people of Ukraine, and in particular with Hungarians in Zakarpattia. We have brought humanitarian aid worth 1 billion forints (more than UAH 134.5 million) for Ukraine. It includes patient-monitoring monitors, as well as medicines worth nearly 100 million forints (UAH 13 million), vehicles and all other non-military supplies, just before winter, when the most important thing is energy supply - Magyar said on his Facebook page.

He added that, under today's decision by the Hungarian government, it had also approved a payment of 1 billion forints for Hungarians in Zakarpattia.

And here, in the presence of the president, I want to tell you that today, at its meeting, the Hungarian parliament decided to increase by billions of forints the fund for assisting Hungarians abroad. We are creating a special social fund named after Ilona Zrínyi, through which this assistance will be provided - Magyar added.

We would like to remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar's visit "will produce positive results" and announced agreements in three areas.