Pope Francis

According to new excerpts from Pope Francis's personal diary, he claimed that he had seen the devil three times in his life, as well as the "gates of hell," reports UNN, citing the BBC.

Details

The book "The Personal Diary of Pope Francis," published on Tuesday, states in an entry from 2021 that the late pontiff saw the devil three times: once from a car, a second time in the choir loft during Mass, and a third time during a meeting with Vatican officials.

"I cannot forget his powerful, hoarse voice," Francis wrote, recalling one of the visions.

In the diary, which the pontiff kept from 1992 to 2024, he also expressed regret over his visit to Chile in 2018, when he was criticized for defending a bishop accused of concealing sexual abuse committed by a priest.

Francis, who headed the Catholic Church for 12 years before his death in 2025, later apologized and summoned the country's bishops to Rome, where they all offered to resign.

"I was stunned by the situation in Chile," Francis wrote in a 2021 entry. "It was difficult for me to acknowledge what had happened in Chile; I did not think it was so serious."

Speaking about the encounters that Francis interpreted as meetings with the devil, the pontiff said he could not forget the devil's "threatening" eyes.

"He looked at me with fiery eyes... even deeper than the previous time. They were like flashes of fire," he wrote about his second vision, which, he said, occurred in a Carmelite chapel when he was the archbishop of Buenos Aires.

Francis said that the devil interfered with him during his trips, including during his visit to Chile amid the scandal involving sexual abuse by priests, as well as at a meeting that took place several days after his return to Rome.

"I saw him and heard his voice — triumphant, in possession of everything," he wrote, adding: "The Lord gave me the opportunity to rid myself of these encounters."

He also recounted that in June 2018, as he was preparing to go to sleep, he "saw the gates of hell."

"I watched for a while, and it terrified me," he said, adding that he "took the rosary as a weapon."

"It is dangerous to approach the gates of hell, because flames may burst out from there and burn you," he wrote.

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