On November 24, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine responded to Libya's statement following the damage inflicted on the Russian corvette "Mercury," UNN writes.

Details

"Ukraine is defending itself against the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. Our actions are the exercise of the inherent right to self-defense enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter. Ukraine has every right to strike the aggressor's legitimate military targets. These include Russian warships, as well as cargo vessels transporting military equipment and resources, and shadow fleet tankers that support Russia's war machine," the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, circulated by the MFA spokesperson, says.

"Ukraine is not 'dragging' anyone into the war or 'moving' it anywhere. Ukraine's actions are directed solely against the aggressor and are not directed against any third party," the statement emphasizes.

The statement says that "Ukrainian strikes comply with international law and international humanitarian law. We adhere to the principle of proportionality and minimize any collateral risks. These actions are a response to years of systematic and brutal Russian terror against our people and our country."

"International law does not limit the right to self-defense to the place where the response to aggression occurs: the territory of the state that was attacked, the territory of the aggressor, or international waters," the MFA noted.

"As for incidents in ports, the question should be addressed to Russia, which uses the civilian infrastructure of third countries for its military purposes and exposes them to danger.

The threat to Libya was created precisely by Russian warships and Russian weapons carriers that regularly arrive there. Examples of Russian aggression against the Ukrainian, Syrian, and other peoples confirm that Russian presence always poses a threat to sovereignty, destabilization, and chaos," the MFA statement says.

As emphasized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, "the Russian Federation systematically uses its military presence and logistical infrastructure outside its own territory, particularly in Africa, to support military operations and build capabilities that sustain its war of conquest against Ukraine."

"Ukraine respects Libya's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We emphasize that Ukraine's actions are aimed at countering Russian armed aggression and are not intended to harm Libya or its people.

Ukraine values its longstanding relations with Libya, based on mutual respect, and confirms its interest in further developing bilateral cooperation in the interests of both states," the statement says.

Libya demands explanations from Ukraine regarding the sinking of the Russian corvette "Mercury"