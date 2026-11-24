As of the end of September 2026, at least 490,000 Russian military personnel had been killed in the war against Ukraine, with their deaths already entered into Russia's state databases. This is evidenced by an investigation by Mediazona and Meduza, based on a leak from Rosstat databases provided to the journalists by Belarusian and Ukrainian hackers (CyberPartisans and Silent Crow), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that, taking into account delays in processing documents and missing persons, the actual number of Russians killed by autumn 2026 had reached 700,000–720,000.

We are confident that these data are genuine: they have been cross-checked against a nominal list of those killed (including records not yet published), the Inheritance Cases Register, other leaks from civil registry offices, the texts of court rulings from open sources, and data previously published by Rosstat itself - the investigators point out.

They emphasize that among the 490,000 confirmed military deaths (men aged 18–64 who held Russian citizenship or whose citizenship was not indicated), the cause of death was listed as combat operations in 425,000 records. Another approximately 45,000 people on this list were declared dead by court decisions—that is, people who had been considered missing.

At the same time, approximately 20,000 deaths were selected based on indirect indicators, including characteristic combat-related wording such as "shrapnel wound" or "burning of the body."

The list also includes military personnel who died from illnesses or accidents in the combat zone. Civilian victims of shelling were excluded from the sample.

Previously

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called on Ukrainians to switch to Russia's side and unite with Russians for the sake of the "children's future."

Ukrainian troops eliminated 30 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction — General Staff