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The European Commission has launched an antitrust investigation into Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP), the largest Coca-Cola beverage bottling company in Europe. The regulator suspects it of restricting competition, which may have led to higher prices for Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite, UNN reports, citing Bild.

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CCEP supplies beverages to supermarkets, shops and petrol stations in Germany, France, Sweden, Spain and other European countries. The Coca-Cola Corporation owns approximately 18% of the company's shares.

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According to the European Commission, CCEP may have obstructed the purchase of products in countries with lower prices and their resale in other EU member states. To do so, the company allegedly used differences in packaging, offered discounts on condition that buyers refrained from cross-border sales, and required prices to be approved separately for each country.

People across Europe enjoy soft drinks every day. But they should not have to pay more simply because they live in one EU country rather than another — said European Commissioner for Competition Teresa Ribera.

CCEP has promised to cooperate fully with the European Commission. If the violations are confirmed, the company could face a fine of up to 10% of its annual global turnover, which could amount to more than €2 billion.

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