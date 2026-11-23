In Dymер, Kyiv region, a Russian strike has claimed the lives of 11 people. This was reported by Kyiv Regional Military Administration Head Tymur Tkachenko on social media on November 23, UNN reports.

In Dymer, the death toll from the Russian attack has risen to 11. Rescuers evacuated the body of another person from under the rubble - Tkachenko wrote.

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers worked continuously throughout the night at the site of the destroyed building. Step by step, clearing the rubble, they searched for people whose lives had been cut short by the enemy attack. The work did not stop for a moment. Only air-raid alerts forced the rescuers to temporarily suspend their work, as even while conducting a search-and-rescue operation, they must take care of their own safety.

"Over the course of this night, the bodies of 11 people who died were recovered from under the rubble. All this time, their relatives were waiting for them, hoping for a miracle until the very last moment. It was a difficult night of pain, loss and exhausting work by those who fight for every human life until the very end," the State Emergency Service said.

"There are currently 11 confirmed fatalities, including a young girl. Two more people are considered missing. Seven citizens were injured, including two children," the Kyiv regional police said.

As reported by the head of the regional administration, search-and-rescue operations are ongoing.

A minute of silence is regularly observed, the police said.

Russian strike on a house in Dymer: the enemy unleashed a wave of lies — CPD