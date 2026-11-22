The Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry for Communities and Territories are launching a single digital platform where people will be able to report outages of electricity, heating, and water supply. This was reported by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, on this platform "everyone will be able to report the absence of basic services: electricity, heating, and water."

We have no right to allow situations to recur in which, in some local cases, there was no electricity for several days without an adequate response - Koretskyi noted.

He added that these data are needed so that "we can see the real picture and respond 24/7."

We remind you

On Monday, November 23, in some regions of Ukraine, hourly electricity outage schedules ranging from 1 to 3.5 queues will be in effect throughout the day.

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