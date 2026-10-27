Money for shifting electricity consumption: how Ukrainians will be able to receive a reward

Ukrainians and businesses are being offered payments for changing their electricity consumption schedule—for example, shifting appliance use from peak hours to another time. To participate, it will be necessary to conclude an agreement with an aggregator—a company that represents consumers in the energy market. On October 27, the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC) approved a draft of amendments to the retail market rules. UNN explains how to participate in such a project, what to know about the compensation, and how to receive it.

How the mechanism will work

The NEURC explains the two-zone electricity consumption mechanism as follows: demand for electricity changes throughout the day. When people switch on household appliances at the same time, the power system needs additional capacity. Changing the operating schedule of appliances will help distribute the load on the system more evenly.

The aggregator will combine participants’ capacities to change their consumption and provide the relevant services on the market. A consumer will be able to receive compensation by meeting the conditions. It should be noted that the project provides both for shifting consumption and for temporarily reducing or increasing the load at the aggregator’s command in response to market needs.

Who will be able to participate in the program

The regulator lists households and businesses among the potential participants. For an apartment or house, an example could be changing the operating times of household appliances; for a business, shifting some production processes. Having one’s own solar power plant is not identified as a mandatory condition in the NEURC’s announcement. However, participation will depend on the final rules, the technical possibility of metering, and the aggregators’ offers.

We emphasize that participation is voluntary. Current legislation allows consumers to join an aggregated group without the consent of their electricity supplier. There is no need to change the company supplying the electricity: the supply agreement and the agreement with the aggregator are separate.

How to receive compensation: a step-by-step plan for Ukrainians

After the rules are approved and offers become available, the following steps will need to be completed in sequence in order to receive compensation.

First, find an aggregator. To do this, determine whether the company works with household customers or the relevant type of business and what terms it offers. You can check the company in the NEURC’s licensing register via the link. At the same time, it is worth remembering that the law provides for cases in which a separate aggregation license is not required.

Second, clarify metering issues. Ask the aggregator and the distribution system operator whether the existing meter is suitable, whether additional equipment is needed, and who will pay for it. A meter that shows only total consumption will not indicate how much electricity was used during specific hours. Most likely, a two-zone meter will be needed to participate in the project.

The next step is concluding an agreement. The draft resolution provides for a written agreement specifying the equipment, management procedures, settlements, and payments. It is worth clarifying how commands will be delivered, whether they may be disregarded, how the result will be determined, and what costs the consumer will bear.

After that, it will be necessary to notify the supplier if the final rules require this. A written notification can be sent to the authority’s postal or email address, or submitted through the electronic account within three business days after concluding or terminating the agreement. The notification must specify the relevant electrical installations and metering points.

Afterward, the person will only need to comply with the conditions and check the calculations. The project provides that the aggregator will inform the participant of the results at least once per settlement period. The payment information must specify the cost of services, incentive payments, and the deadlines and methods of settlement.

What compensation will be available

It is not yet possible to name an amount, since the NEURC has established neither a single rate per kilowatt-hour nor a guaranteed monthly payment. Under the project, the procedure for calculating the results and payments will be determined by the agreement in accordance with the market rules.

Therefore, before taking part in the program, it makes sense to find out exactly what the payments will cover, how changes in consumption will be measured, and whether there are aggregator service fees or equipment costs. In addition, expenses and possible taxes should be taken into account. The latter will depend on how the payments are formalized and on the recipient’s status.

Which appliances can be used at other times

First of all, attention should be paid to appliances whose operating schedule can be changed without harming household activities or production:

washing machines and dishwashers;

water heaters, if their control system allows it;

charging electric vehicles and storage systems when the appropriate equipment is available;

some production processes, if they can be safely and technologically shifted.

The hours will depend on the contract and the situation in the energy system. For example, on October 27, Ukrenergo asked people to limit the use of high-power appliances from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

In addition, refrigerators or medical equipment should not be switched off if they need to operate continuously. After power is restored, all high-power appliances should not be turned on at the same time — this could overload the grid.

Nighttime tariff: how to save money already

Aggregator remuneration and a two-zone tariff are different mechanisms. In the first case, the payment is for an agreed change in load; in the second, it is a lower electricity price at night when a two-zone meter has been installed and programmed.

For most household consumers, the price is UAH 4.32 per kWh. With two-zone metering, from 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., half of this price applies — UAH 2.16 per kWh. The current prices for households have been extended until April 30, 2027. For certain categories, including consumers entitled to a preferential tariff for electric heating, the calculation may differ. If 100 kWh of monthly consumption is shifted from daytime to nighttime hours, the difference in payment under the general tariff will be UAH 216.

When the system will start operating and how it will help the energy sector

As of October 27, 2026, the NEURC had approved only a draft of the amendments. It is planned to put it up for discussion, but the regulator has not yet announced a specific date for adopting the new rules and launching payments.

According to the NEURC’s plan, Ukrainians’ participation in the aggregation program will help reduce peak loads and maintain the balance between generation and consumption. However, energy-sector experts are already warning that the outcome will depend on the number of participants and the remuneration terms.

Reminder

Earlier, we wrote about how to reduce utility bills in winter.