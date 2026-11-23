Russia has launched another disinformation campaign, attempting to justify itself for carrying out a terrorist drone strike on a residential building in the settlement of Dymer in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Kremlin-controlled outlets, including those created to influence Ukrainian audiences, are spreading the version that the destruction of the entrance to the five-story building occurred because of the "work of Ukrainian air defense," which allegedly shoots down drones over residential neighborhoods.

Claims about the "work of air defense" are a typical information tactic of the Russian Federation after every high-profile war crime against Ukraine's civilian population - the CCD states.

They add that with such lies, Russia is attempting to evade responsibility for terror against Ukrainian civilians.

Recall

The number of people killed as a result of the attack on the settlement of Dymer in the Kyiv region has risen to nine.

"I’m David, don’t rush, I’m fine" — details emerge about the rescue of a 7-year-old boy from under the rubble in Dymer