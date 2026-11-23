In Ukraine on Monday, November 23, four major gas station chains cut fuel prices at once. The biggest reduction was recorded at the Ukrnafta chain, where the price of A-95 gasoline fell by 3 hryvnias per liter and, for the first time in recent days, dropped below the psychological mark of 80 hryvnias.

At the same time, diesel fuel remains significantly more expensive than gasoline, and the difference between prices at some gas station chains reaches 10 hryvnias per liter. UNN found out where gasoline already costs less than 80 hryvnias.

Gasoline gets cheaper, diesel remains above 96 hryvnias: new prices at Ukrainian gas stations

The new working week in Ukraine began with another review of motor fuel prices. As of the morning of November 23, four major gas station chains had reduced their prices: OKKO, WOG, UPG, and Ukrnafta. SOCAR, meanwhile, left the prices of gasoline, diesel fuel, and autogas unchanged.

The most significant reduction occurred at the Ukrnafta chain, which lowered the prices of several types of fuel at once. In particular, standard A-95 gasoline became 3 hryvnias cheaper per liter, falling to UAH 79.90. The day before, it was sold for UAH 82.90. A-92 gasoline also became more affordable at this chain. Its price fell by 2 hryvnias, to UAH 77.90 per liter. Now both grades of regular gasoline at Ukrnafta gas stations cost less than 80 hryvnias.

The changes also affected diesel fuel. Its standard version became 2 hryvnias cheaper and currently costs UAH 96.90 per liter. Meanwhile, premium 95 Energy gasoline is sold for UAH 82.90, while Energy diesel costs UAH 98.90 per liter. Automotive gas, meanwhile, costs UAH 61.90 per liter at the chain. Its price has not changed over the past day.

How prices changed at OKKO and WOG

At the OKKO chain, the price reduction covered all major types of motor fuel, including gasoline, diesel, and autogas.

Standard A-95 Euro gasoline became 1 hryvnia cheaper and now costs UAH 87.90 per liter. Premium Pulls 95 is sold for UAH 90.90, while high-octane Pulls 100 costs UAH 97.90 per liter. Both types of gasoline also fell in price by 1 hryvnia.

A similar reduction was recorded in the diesel fuel segment. Regular Euro diesel now costs UAH 101.90 per liter, while premium Pulls costs UAH 104.90. In addition, OKKO reduced the price of liquefied gas by 1 hryvnia, to UAH 63.90 per liter.

At the WOG chain, the changes primarily concerned gasoline. In particular, A-95 Euro gasoline became 1 hryvnia cheaper and costs UAH 87.90 per liter. The price of premium Mustang 95 is UAH 90.90, while high-octane A-100 gasoline costs UAH 97.90 per liter. Thus, after the latest price review, standard and premium A-95 gasoline at OKKO and WOG cost the same.

The prices of diesel fuel and autogas at the chain's gas stations, however, remained unchanged. Regular Euro-5 diesel is sold for UAH 101.90, premium Mustang for UAH 104.90, and automotive gas costs UAH 63.50 per liter.

Where diesel costs less than 100 hryvnias

Another chain to review its prices at the beginning of the week was UPG. However, unlike OKKO and WOG, the reduction there affected only diesel fuel. The price of standard EURO DIESEL fell by 1 hryvnia, to UAH 97.44 per liter. Premium upgDIESEL also became 1 hryvnia cheaper and now costs UAH 99.90. As we can see, both types of diesel fuel at UPG remain cheaper than 100 hryvnias per liter. For comparison, standard diesel costs UAH 101.90 at OKKO and WOG, and UAH 104 at SOCAR per liter.

At the same time, gasoline prices at UPG did not change. Regular A-95 is sold for UAH 82.90, premium UPG 95 for UAH 84.90, and high-octane UPG 100 for UAH 95.90 per liter.

The price of automotive gas also remained at its previous level—UAH 61.90 per liter.

SOCAR maintains the highest prices among the five chains

Unlike its competitors, the SOCAR chain did not change its fuel prices on November 23. Standard A-95 gasoline costs UAH 89.90 per liter here. Premium NANO 95 is sold for UAH 92.90, while high-octane NANO 100 costs UAH 99.90.

In the diesel fuel segment, prices also remain the highest among the five operators compared. Regular NANO diesel costs UAH 104 per liter, while premium NANO Extro costs UAH 107. Automotive gas at SOCAR gas stations is sold at UAH 64.90 per liter.

Overall, the difference between the lowest and highest price for standard A-95 gasoline among the five networks is UAH 10 per liter. The cheapest gasoline is offered by Ukrnafta, while the most expensive is sold by SOCAR.

How much fuel costs at gas stations on November 23

According to gas station price monitoring data, on November 23, the price of standard A-95 gasoline ranged from UAH 79.90 to UAH 89.90 per liter, while premium gasoline ranged from UAH 82.90 to UAH 92.90.

Diesel fuel costs from UAH 96.90 to UAH 104 per liter, while its premium versions range from UAH 98.90 to UAH 107.

The smallest price gap is observed in the automotive gas segment. Among the networks represented, it can be purchased for UAH 61.90–64.90 per liter.

How much drivers can save when refueling

The decline in fuel prices has already affected the cost of filling a vehicle's tank. For example, if a 50-liter tank is filled with A-95 gasoline at Ukrnafta gas stations, the new prices mean paying UAH 3,995. Just the day before, the same amount of fuel cost UAH 4,145. That is, the saving amounts to UAH 150 for one full tank.

At OKKO and WOG gas stations, where A-95 gasoline became UAH 1 cheaper per liter, the saving for the same volume of fuel will amount to UAH 50.

At the same time, the difference in fuel prices between individual networks remains significant. Thus, 50 liters of standard A-95 gasoline at Ukrnafta gas stations will cost UAH 3,995, while at SOCAR they will cost UAH 4,495. The difference is UAH 500 for the same amount of fuel.

In the diesel fuel segment, Ukrnafta also has the cheapest offer among these networks. Drivers will have to pay UAH 4,845 for 50 liters of regular diesel. At SOCAR, the same amount will cost UAH 5,200, or UAH 355 more.

Will fuel prices continue to fall

The price reduction on November 23 continued a trend observed in the Ukrainian fuel market over the preceding days. In particular, on November 20, some major operators had already reduced the prices of gasoline and diesel fuel. The decline continued the following day, and on November 22, some networks revised their price tags again.

At the beginning of the new week, the price reductions affected four of the five major operators under review at once, although the changes concerned different types of fuel across the various networks. At the same time, diesel fuel remains more expensive than standard A-95 gasoline across all five networks. Depending on the operator, the difference in their prices is approximately UAH 15–22 per liter.

Therefore, despite another reduction, it is still too early to speak of a stable, long-term decline in fuel prices. Future price dynamics will depend on the purchase cost of petroleum products, the exchange rate, logistics costs, and the pricing policies of the operators themselves.

Reminder

A little earlier, on November 13, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi stated that fuel prices in Ukraine would fall when new supplies arrived at lower prices.