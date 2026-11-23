Oleksii Honcharenko, head of the Verkhovna Rada’s temporary investigative commission, questioned whether NABU Director Semen Kryvonos needs to go to Japan so urgently that he is skipping the meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission on November 23. The lawmaker said this in a video address ahead of the meeting, UNN reports.

Details

Kryvonos and SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko previously said that they would not attend the commission meeting: they have a business trip to Italy, Belgium, and Japan scheduled for that time.

The last country in particular raised the most questions for Honcharenko. According to him, a trip to the United States could still be explained by official business, such as exchanging evidence. "And what is there in Japan? Are our corrupt officials who fled Ukraine hiding there? I haven’t heard of any such people yet," he said, and asked: "What kind of super-important business trip to Japan is this?"

The lawmaker also saw a contradiction in this: "On the one hand, we are being told that there is an attack on the anti-corruption agencies; on the other hand, during the attack, the commander is going to Japan."

Honcharenko suggested imagining the opposite situation: Japan’s parliament summons the heads of Japanese law enforcement agencies, and they do not show up because they have gone on a business trip to Ukraine. He gave the answer himself: "This cannot happen anywhere. Not in Japan, not in Italy, not in Belgium, not in the United States, not in the United Kingdom, not in France—nowhere, in any normal country. So they need to attend."

If the trip cannot be postponed, the commission is ready to hear Kryvonos online. "It is possible to find two hours during a business trip to speak with parliament," the head of the TSC believes. He also allowed for the hearing to be held on another day, but, according to him, simply ignoring the summons will not work.

Kryvonos himself explained to journalists on November 20 that the trip to Japan had been planned a year ago. The business trip will begin with a conference in Rome, the invitation to which arrived approximately a month and a half ago. From there, the NABU director, together with SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko, will travel to Brussels for a meeting with partners, and then to Japan. Klymenko will also not attend the TSC meeting on November 23. The NABU press service also reported at the time that, as of 6:00 p.m. on November 20, the bureau had not received an official invitation from the commission.

For reference

In addition to Kryvonos and Klymenko, the TSC summoned NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, former SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk, and former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko to the November 23 meeting. The commission decided to hear them after the testimony of SBU Major General Serhii Duka, who is suspected in the "Carthage" case, on November 18. Duka calls the case against him revenge by the heads of NABU and SAPO and urged Kryvonos and Klymenko at the meeting to personally attend the TSC.