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Polish border guards did not allow eight Shakhtar players and the club’s coaching staff to enter the country as they were traveling to London for their Matchday 5 Champions League fixture against Fenerbahçe. Shakhtar’s press service confirmed the delay to UNN, noting that the players joined the team a little later and had already been at the club’s location yesterday morning.

Details

Turkish journalist Burhan Can Terzi reported on X that on Sunday, November 22, Shakhtar traveled to London via Poland for their Matchday 5 Champions League fixture against Fenerbahçe. However, Polish police did not allow three cars carrying head coach Arda Turan, the technical staff and eight players to pass, citing a malfunction in their systems.

"After waiting for three hours, coach Arda and the technical staff were able to enter Poland, but the players were not allowed to pass. Eight players were unable to fly to London with the team’s aircraft. Since they were only granted permission to cross the border at dawn, they had to spend the night in Poland. Today, they will arrive in London separately from the team. Coach Arda was forced to change the entire training and gathering schedule because of these circumstances," the journalist wrote.

Shakhtar’s press service confirmed the delay at the Polish border to an UNN journalist.

A group of our footballers was delayed at the border because of an additional inspection by Polish border guards. This took more time than we expected, so the team left for London without them. The players joined the team a little later and had already been at the club’s location yesterday morning. The coach and his staff were on the plane - Shakhtar reported.

In addition, the football club’s press service showed preparations for the match against Fenerbahçe, which were attended by head coach Arda Turan.

As reported by UNN, the Matchday 5 Champions League fixtures will take place on November 24–25. In particular, Shakhtar will face Turkish side Fenerbahçe on Wednesday, November 25. The opening whistle in London will sound at 22:00 Kyiv time.

After four rounds, Shakhtar, with four points, sits 21st in the table, which still gives them a chance to advance to the tournament’s playoffs. The Miners recorded one victory against Greek side AEK, drew with PSV, lost to Milan’s Inter while playing with a numerical majority in the third round, and suffered a narrow defeat to Portuguese side Sporting in the fourth round.

“Shakhtar” - “Fenerbahçe”, “Arsenal” - “Borussia” — preview of Matchday 5 of the Champions League