American singer Taylor Swift is spreading holiday cheer: she prepared a Christmas surprise for legendary performer Brenda Lee just as their annual chart rivalry with Mariah Carey is heating up, reports UNN, citing TMZ.

In Nashville, Taylor gave Brenda an unexpected gift — presenting her with a "diamond" certification for her Christmas hit "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree." The honor confirms that sales of the song in the United States have exceeded 10 million units.

And this is where it gets interesting: Taylor noted that Brenda’s hit is one of only two Christmas songs to reach that milestone (the other being Mariah Carey’s "All I Want for Christmas Is You"). Taylor remarked that Brenda is in very distinguished company at the top of the musical pantheon.

Of course, there is some history here: for many years, Mariah Carey effectively dominated the Christmas charts, but in 2023 Brenda Lee managed to knock her off the throne on the Billboard Hot 100. This turned the two beloved Christmas-song performers into annual rivals competing for the top spots.

And with Christmas just around the corner, the additional attention Taylor has drawn to Brenda will undoubtedly improve the latter’s chances of competing for the top spot once again.

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Brenda herself was deeply moved while accepting the award. She thanked the song’s writer — the late Johnny Marks — as well as the musicians and fans who helped make the composition an integral part of the Christmas season.

Although there are no signs of any genuine animosity between Taylor and Mariah, this coincidence adds new color to their annual battle for the "Christmas crown."

It seems that this year Taylor has decided to "rockin'" around Brenda Lee’s Christmas tree — and the competition on the holiday charts has become even more exciting.