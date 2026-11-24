Information about an alleged "new breakthrough across the Russian border" and the "capture of a settlement in Kursk Oblast" circulating online is not true. This was reported by the 8th Corps of the Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that this is actually routine combat work by Ukrainian units, which was mistakenly presented on social media as a large-scale offensive.

Fighting along the border in Sumy Oblast continues every day. Most likely, someone misinterpreted information about an improvement in the tactical position on one section of the front. Such an improvement in no way means either an "operation" or an "offensive" in the area of responsibility of the 8th Air Assault Corps in the Northern Slobozhansky direction. We do not comment on troop movements. Any comment that confirms or denies this may provide the enemy with information that it could use against our soldiers - the statement says.

The military emphasized that if the Defense Forces of Ukraine conduct an operation, they report it at the time and to the extent that guarantee people's safety and the result.

A loud "victory" from an anonymous channel is just as harmful as "treason." It creates unjustified expectations that lead to disappointment. We have enough real results on the battlefield not to invent operations that do not exist - the assault troops emphasized.

They urged people, before sharing news about a "breakthrough" and "capture," to check who authored the report, whether there is a link to an official source, and whether the headline matches the content of the news.

We remind you

On November 22, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Ukrainian Armed Forces troops had broken through the border and reached the village of Novy Put.

Journalists reported the deaths of at least 77 Russian conscripts during the fighting in the Kursk region