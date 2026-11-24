Restrictions on Ukrainian military use of SpaceX satellite communications have raised concerns among European governments and undermined trust in the company’s services. The statement was made by British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting on Monday, November 23. UNN reports, citing Reuters.

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"This has been ​a topic of conversation among defense ministers right across Europe: it has really dented confidence ‌and trust," Wes Streeting said during a visit to Kyiv.

Earlier this month, Ukraine said its military had recorded significant disruptions to the Starshield military communications system provided by SpaceX, affecting the entire front line and Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his government was in talks with the US government and SpaceX to determine the cause and restore the service to normal.

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This followed a similar disruption to Ukraine’s use of Starshield and its civilian counterpart, Starlink, in October amid tensions between Kyiv and Washington over Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries, which US President Donald Trump accused of driving up global diesel fuel prices, the publication writes.

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Streeting, who met with other ministers at a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Brussels last week before travelling to Kyiv, said he wanted to get to the bottom of what had happened with SpaceX’s services.

"We really need to, and we must, get a clear explanation of these service disruptions: why and how they happened, and why customers should be confident that they will receive the service they are paying for," he told a group of journalists in Kyiv.

In September, Reuters reported that the United Kingdom had spent nearly $40 million on Starshield and Starlink, increasing its reliance on Elon Musk’s company for military communications. The United Kingdom was the first country outside the United States to publicly acknowledge adopting Starshield.

Last week, the United Kingdom announced that it would provide Ukraine with more than 1,000 additional missiles and short-range launchers to defend against Russian air attacks this winter, funded from a £500 million pledge for Ukraine announced in the UK budget last month.

Streeting said that during his visit, Zelenskyy had handed him a list of requests for additional British support, which he would pass on to Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

In addition, Zelenskyy asked him to lobby international partners for additional support, particularly for air defence, Streeting said.

Streeting expressed hope that Trump, who last week called Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin "my friend" during a summit in China, would use his relationship with the Russian leader to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

"We cannot allow the appeasement of Putin in the 21st century," he said.

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