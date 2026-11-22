U.S. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not a friend of the United States in the context of the war against Ukraine, despite Donald Trump's recent statements about friendly relations with him. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

Speaking on the ABC News program "This Week," Clayton commented on the words of the American president, who called Putin his friend during a summit in China.

He is not a friend of America in Ukraine. Not at all the intelligence chief emphasized.

At the same time, Clayton noted that Trump's use of the word "friend" was appropriate in the context of talks between the leaders of the three leading nuclear powers — the United States, Russia, and China.

Trump explained why he calls Putin a friend

Earlier, the American president defended his remarks about the Russian dictator, saying that it was better to have friendly relations with a state that possesses thousands of nuclear weapons.

However, Trump later evaded a direct answer to the question of whether he considered Putin a friend of the United States in general

His statements drew criticism from Ukraine's European allies. In particular, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stressed that Putin is not and never will be a friend of his country.

Trump compared the meeting with Putin and Xi Jinping to the negotiations of the leaders of the anti-Hitler coalition