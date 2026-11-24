The growing demand for battery electric vehicles continued to support the growth of the European new-car market in October. This offset another sharp decline in sales of petrol- and diesel-powered cars, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) published on November 24, UNN writes, citing Reuters.

Details

Demand for electric vehicles remained strong in major European markets, driven by buyer incentives and a broader model range.

New-car registrations, a sales indicator, rose 3.4% year on year to 1.13 million vehicles in the European Union, the United Kingdom and the European Free Trade Association area, ACEA said.

Electric vehicles accounted for 75.5% of all new vehicles.

Registrations of petrol- and diesel-powered cars declined by 28.3% and 30.2%, respectively, and now account for just 21.8% of total new registrations.

Oil prices rose by 2%, while diesel in Europe is breaking records

Registrations of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids rose by 56.1% and 9.2%, respectively, while registrations of hybrid vehicles fell by 0.3%.

European companies Volkswagen, Renault and Stellantis continued to lose ground, with registrations of their vehicles falling by 7.6%, 9.8% and 8%, respectively, year on year.

Their combined market share fell to 47.2% from 53.2% a year earlier.

Registrations of Chinese vehicles from Chery, BYD, Geely and SAIC rose by 150.8%, 118.9%, 15.4% and 36.2%, respectively, while registrations of vehicles from the new brands Leapmotor and Xpeng increased by 246.4% and 165.3%, respectively.

The combined market share of the six Chinese automakers rose to 14.8% from 9% a year earlier.

Which electric cars are Ukrainians choosing: the most popular models