Which electric cars are Ukrainians choosing: the most popular models

From January to August this year, Ukraine’s passenger car fleet grew by 22.2 thousand electric vehicles. Most of them were used. This is reported by the "Ukravtoprom" association, according to UNN.

Details

According to Ukravtoprom, of the 22.2 thousand electric vehicles, 3.7 thousand were new, while another 18.5 thousand were used.

Among new electric vehicles, Ukrainians most often chose BYD and ZEEKR models.

The top five among new vehicles included:

BYD Sea Lion 06 EV - 534 vehicles;

BYD Leopard 3 - 493;

ZEEKR 001 - 311;

VOLKSWAGEN ID.UNYX - 271;

ZEEKR 7X - 244.

At the same time, Tesla and Nissan models became the leaders among used electric vehicles.

The top five among used electric vehicles included:

TESLA Model Y - 2,471 vehicles;

NISSAN Leaf - 2,429;

TESLA Model 3 - 2,291;

CHEVROLET Bolt - 1,021;

KIA Niro EV - 831.

Reminder

In August, Ukrainians purchased nearly 4.7 thousand used cars from the United States, 8% fewer than a year earlier. Tesla Model Y and Model 3 were the most popular.