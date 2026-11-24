Foreign nationals will be able to log in to the "Diia" app. This was announced by Valeriia Koval, First Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, foreign nationals will also be able to obtain a Ukrainian tax identification number and use services from their smartphones. In addition, the developers plan to add a digital resident card, the English language, and a 24/7 AI assistant.

We are continuing to scale up the main government app and take its functionality to the international level. In the near future, "Diia" will introduce login access for foreign citizens. Foreign users will receive the necessary Ukrainian services directly on their own smartphones - Koval announced.

She уточнила that the first step will be the launch and development of a special e-Resident status. Thanks to the new tools, foreign nationals will be able to obtain a tax identification number entirely online, without visiting institutions or dealing with paperwork.

We remind you

Since October, the full process of completing a European Accident Statement can be completed directly in the Diia app — without traffic jams or paperwork.

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