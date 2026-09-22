The online marriage service in Diia has been expanded: who can now get married in the app

In Ukraine, the possibility of getting married online via the "Diia" app has been expanded. Ukrainians who have lost a husband or wife and want to start a new family can now also use the service. This was reported by the State Enterprise "Diia," UNN writes.

People who have lost a husband or wife and decided to start a new family can now also get married. Previously, in such a situation, an application for marriage had to be submitted offline at a Civil Registry Office. Now it can be done in a few clicks in the "Diia" app - the statement says.

It is noted that if the Civil Registry Office has a death record for one of the spouses, "Diia" will automatically verify this information and enable the user to submit an application and marry a new partner online.

We remind you

During the two years of operation of the "Online Marriage" service in "Diia," more than 75,000 couples have gotten married. Among them are more than 2,500 military couples.

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