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It has become possible to get a divorce online through "Diia" - how to do it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4044 views

Spouses without joint minor children can get a divorce through «Diia» after a video conference. The electronic record will appear within 24 hours.

It has become possible to get a divorce online through "Diia" - how to do it

Divorce in Ukraine became available online in the "Diia" app starting September 3. UNN reports this, citing the Ministry of Justice and "Diia".

We are launching online divorce in the "Diia" app. The service is available to couples who have jointly decided to end their marriage

- the online state services platform reported.

Who can use the service

According to the Ministry of Justice, couples can use the service in the "Diia" app if both spouses are Ukrainian citizens, are at least 18 years old, and meet the following requirements:

  • mutual consent of both spouses to the divorce;
    • no minor children in common;
      • each spouse has a verified taxpayer registration number (RNOKPP) and "Diia.Signature";
        • possession of an ID card or biometric international passport;
          • a marriage record in the State Register of Civil Status Acts (DRATS).

            "It is important that without the consent of both parties, it will not be possible to submit an application for divorce," "Diia" stated.

            How it works

            Previously, the mutually agreed divorce procedure generally involved personal visits to a DRATS office: to submit a joint application and, after the one-month waiting period had expired, to register the divorce with the state.

            From now on, the main stages can be completed online in the "Diia" app:

            1. Application creation: one of the partners submits an application through the "Diia" app and chooses a convenient date and time for a video conference with the registrar (no earlier than one month and two days from the date of submission).
              1. Confirmation and signing: the other spouse receives a notification and, within 12 hours, confirms the necessary information  and signs the application using the "Diia.Signature."
                1. Application verification: information about both partners is checked against state registers.
                  1. Video conference: at the specified date and time, the spouses join a video conference with an employee of the DRATS office, during which the partners confirm their intention and certify it with their "Diia.Signatures."
                    1. Receiving the result: an electronic display of the divorce record is generated in "Diia" for each spouse within 24 hours after the video conference. Paper divorce certificates are sent by JSC Ukrposhta to each spouse at the address specified in the application.

                      "The marriage will be dissolved in a month. If you change your mind during this time, you can withdraw the application — no later than four hours before the video conference," "Diia" stated.

                      If the spouses have children

                      If the spouses have minor children in common, the divorce, as before, takes place through the court. Those who do not use "Diia" can still submit an application in person at a DRATS office.

                      "Marriage Online" extended for another two years10.08.26, 11:57 • 5672 views

                      Julia Shramko

                      SocietyTechnologies
                      Marriage
                      Diia (service)
                      Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
                      Ukrposhta
                      Ukraine