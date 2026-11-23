On November 23, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Perm, Russia, and the Kaleykino oil pumping station in the Republic of Tatarstan. The Defense Forces of Ukraine reported this, UNN writes.

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The Perm refinery is located more than 1,500 kilometers from Ukraine's border. Its designed capacity is approximately 13 million tonnes of oil per year. The enterprise produces more than 60 types of products and is involved in supplying the Russian army.

According to the Defense Forces, during the operation, carried out in cooperation with the "Chornaya Iskra" resistance movement in the territory of the Russian Federation, three key units of the refinery were struck: CDU-2, CDU-5, and the isomerization unit.

Atmospheric-vacuum units carry out the primary processing of oil, including its separation into fractions for the subsequent production of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and fuel oil. The isomerization unit increases the octane rating of gasoline.

In addition, on November 23, Ukrainian forces struck the Kaleykino oil pumping station near Almetyevsk in Tatarstan for the second time in several days. Four tanks were damaged there.

The previous strike on the station took place on November 19. At that time, three RVSPA-50000 tanks were hit, each with a capacity of up to 50,000 cubic meters of oil.

"Kaleykino" is one of the key hubs of Russia's main oil transportation system, where oil from various regions is received and blended before being sent to oil refineries.

The Defense Forces stated: "In exercising the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter, we continue to systematically take measures aimed at undermining the enemy's military and economic potential and forcing the Russian Federation to end its armed aggression against Ukraine."

In southern Russia, one of the last oil refineries halted operations due to a drone attack