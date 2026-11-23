The Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant, attacked overnight by Ukrainian Armed Forces drones, has suspended operations, Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar said on Monday. According to him, around 80 UAVs were involved in the attack, and the raid itself lasted "more than 6 hours." The Moscow Times reports, UNN writes.

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The only plant in the region, the Novoshakhtinsk facility, with a capacity of 100,000 barrels per day, remained one of the last oil refineries in southern Russia to continue operating despite the November wave of UAV strikes. According to estimates by the Rand Corporation, the plant's actual capacity in the middle of the month was about 70,000 barrels per day, or 30% below its maximum.

The Rosneft Tuapse Oil Refinery, the largest in the Southern Federal District, suspended operations back in May and has not resumed production since. The Afipsky and Ilsky oil refineries in Krasnodar Krai, attacked on November 6 and September 23, respectively, lost about half of their capacity, according to Rand estimates.

Overall, since the end of October, UAV attacks have disrupted operations at or shut down at least 16 Russian oil refineries. In addition to the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant, Norsi in Nizhny Novgorod Region, Yanos in Yaroslavl, and Rosneft's Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refinery have completely halted processing. The Ryazan Oil Refinery, which supplies fuel, in particular, to Moscow and the capital region, has also lost 90% of its capacity.

Russia's largest, the Omsk Oil Refinery, which came under attack on November 11, lost half of its processing capacity; the Volgograd Oil Refinery lost the same amount. The KINEF plant near Leningrad, the second-largest in Russia by production volume, is operating at only one-third of its capacity, according to Rand data.

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According to Reuters' industry sources, oil refining volumes in the Russian Federation fell by 45% during the first three weeks of November. Sergey Vakulenko, a senior research fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center in Berlin, estimated the current utilization of Russian oil refineries at 2.7 million barrels per day, even below the worst summer figures of 3.3 million barrels per day. According to Vakulenko's estimate, domestic production covers only 60–65% of gasoline demand, and taking imports into account, the shortfall may amount to 25–30% of consumption.

After a drone attack, one of Russia's most technologically advanced oil refineries caught fire in Perm