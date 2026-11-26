During the night of November 26, a number of regions of Russia and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine came under drone attack; numerous explosions were heard, air defenses were operating, and restrictions were introduced at airports. This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation, writes UNN.

Details

In Nevinnomyssk, Stavropol Krai, an electrical power plant was attacked that supplies electricity, in particular, to a facility producing components for explosives. Local residents reported more than 30 explosions. Authorities confirmed the damage and switched all schools in the city to remote learning.

In Bashkortostan, according to preliminary information, an oil transportation infrastructure facility belonging to Transneft-Ural was targeted. In Valuyki, Belgorod Region, a fire broke out after the attack; a supermarket and a fireworks store were damaged. In total, two people were reported injured in the region.

Drones attacked the industrial zone of Nevinnomyssk in Russia, where a plant producing components for explosives operates

Numerous explosions and the operation of Russian air defenses were also recorded in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Berdiansk, and the Pryazovia region. Information about possible strikes is being clarified.

Where Russian air defenses operated and flights were restricted

According to Andriushchenko, air defense activity was recorded in Rostov, Voronezh, Tula, and Penza regions, as well as in Krasnodar Krai. In Voronezh Region, several buildings were reportedly damaged.

Temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft were introduced at the airports of Krasnodar, Volgograd, Ulyanovsk, Ufa, and Kaliningrad.

As of the morning, according to Andriushchenko, the threat of drone attacks persisted in 10 regions of russia.

Russia has restricted civil aviation flights over Kaliningrad amid large-scale NATO exercises in Lithuania