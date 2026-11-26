In Russia’s Kaliningrad Region, a number of restrictions on civil aviation flights in the area of Khrabrovo Airport have been introduced, remaining in effect until November 28. ASTRA reports this, citing official NOTAM aviation notices, UNN writes.

Details

A total of eight notices announcing restrictions were published. They provide for the closure of 18 sections of air routes, two airspace zones, and the activation of four additional danger zones.

Aviation expert Oleksandr Lanetskyi told the Verstka outlet that the restrictions could be caused by military exercises or hostilities.

Lithuania denied involvement in the attack on the Kaliningrad Region following Russia’s accusations

Meanwhile, Vadym Lukashevich, a former designer at the Sukhoi Design Bureau, links the Russian authorities’ decision to large-scale NATO exercises in neighboring Lithuania. Six thousand service members are taking part in the Freedom Shield 26-II and Grand Eagle 26 maneuvers. The exercises will continue until December 3.

An air raid alert was declared in the Kaliningrad Region for the first time since 2022

On November 21, an air raid alert sounded in the region for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war. Local authorities said that a suspicious object had allegedly flown in from the direction of Lithuania, but later reported that nothing suspicious had been detected.

That same day, drones attacked the Sparta II cargo vessel in the Gulf of Finland, which was heading to Kaliningrad.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys categorically rejected speculation that his country was involved in the drone attack on the Kaliningrad Region.

Russia is spreading fake news about a "NATO attack" on Kaliningrad – Poland warned of a wave of disinformation