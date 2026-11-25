Several Ukrainian banks with a retail deposit portfolio of up to UAH 2 billion have raised interest rates on hryvnia deposits over the past two weeks. This was reported by the Minfin publication, UNN writes.

Details

From October 23 to November 24, the Ukrainian Index of Retail Deposit Rates (UIRD) showed a decline for deposits in hryvnia, US dollars, and euros. At the same time, in the second half of November, banks began gradually increasing the returns on short-term hryvnia deposits.

Among hryvnia deposits, nine-month deposits remain the most profitable according to the UIRD, at 14.79% per annum. Rates on six-month deposits stand at 14.65%, one-year deposits at 14.23%, and three-month deposits at 14.13%.

The returns on dollar deposits range from 0.79% to 1.10% per annum, depending on the term. Owners of euro savings can expect rates ranging from 0.31% to 0.41%.

Why banks are lowering deposit rates

One of the reasons for the decline in deposit returns was the National Bank's change to the rules for placing three-month certificates of deposit in August 2026. Financial institutions are now competing with one another for the opportunity to purchase these certificates by offering lower rates.

As a result, banks receive less income from placing excess funds, which restrains the growth of interest rates on household deposits.

From mid-October to mid-November, the weighted average rate on accepted bids to purchase three-month NBU certificates of deposit fell by 0.55 percentage points.

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