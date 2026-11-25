Head of the TSC, Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko, NABU detective Ruslan Mahamadr asulov, former SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk and former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko failed to appear again at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's temporary investigative commission. They are now expected at the next meetings — on December 7 or 11. This was stated by the TIVC chair, MP Oleksii Honcharenko, UNN correspondent reports.

"Today, SAPO Head Klymenko, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, NABU detective Ruslan Mahamadr asulov, and former SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk did not appear at our meeting. Let me remind you that we invited these five current or former heads to our meeting and offered them three dates out of respect for the institutions they represent or represented. One of them was today, November 25, as well as December 7 or 11, that is, our next meetings. Unfortunately, none of them responded or appeared at today's meeting, so we expect them on December 7 or 11," Honcharenko said.

He recalled that he had supported and would continue to support the independence of anti-corruption bodies and their work; however, independence does not mean a lack of accountability.

"When we have questions for the anti-corruption bodies today, we will ask them. Whether someone likes it or not. This must happen, and that is parliamentary oversight," the MP said.

Honcharenko also said that the commission had received a letter from SAPO citing a "new reason for failing to appear" by Oleksandr Klymenko, referring to a conflict of interest.

"There is no conflict of interest, there is no personal conflict, and there never has been one. There simply are no conflicts of interest in the legal sense, and physically there cannot be any. All of this looks like an attempt simply to evade answering the questions currently before us. The commission is a collegial body, so there is no need to try to invent some reason; one simply has to come and answer the questions," the MP said.

We remind you

On November 18, Major General of the SBU Serhii Duka spoke at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating possible violations of Ukrainian legislation in the defense sector, anti-corruption legislation, and the observance of human rights and freedoms during martial law. He stated that the "Carthage-2" case, in which he is involved, was revenge against him by NABU and SAPO, and called for the heads of the anti-corruption bodies to be summoned to a TIVC meeting.

After that, TIVC Chair and MP Oleksii Honcharenko stated that NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko, NABU detective Ruslan Mahamadr asulov, as well as former SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk and former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, were being summoned to a TIVC meeting on November 23 at 12:00. However, none of those invited appeared before the TIVC on Monday, and they were summoned again to the commission's meeting on November 25.

Kryvonos traded the TSC with uncomfortable questions for a six-minute speech at a conference with representatives of Africa and South America