Serhii Kutsenko

The story of the possible bribery of students during the 2008 Kyiv City Council elections, in which the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, Semen Kryvonos, is involved, has once again come under scrutiny. During the competition for the position of NABU director, Kryvonos himself explained the case as a conflict with the university administration and called the allegations "absolute nonsense."

However, there are people who claim to know the circumstances of this case from the inside. One of them is Serhii Kutsenko, the owner of an advertising agency who was recruited in 2008 to find people to work at the elections. According to him, at first the matter concerned ordinary campaigning in support of the "Yulia Tymoshenko Bloc," but during personal meetings with Semen Kryvonos it became clear that the students were planned to be used in a voter-bribery scheme.

UNN spoke with Serhii Kutsenko about how he met Semen Kryvonos, who coordinated the work of recruiting students, and what he knows about the subsequent criminal proceedings.

When and under what circumstances did you meet Semen Kryvonos? What were you doing at the time, and what was he doing?

At that time, people were referred to such individuals. I worked at a large advertising agency, left in the winter of 2008, and opened my own advertising agency. In the spring, a former colleague called me and said that people were needed for politics. I agreed to a meeting, and he introduced me to Kryvonos.

What did Semen Kryvonos ask you to do?

They needed a large number of campaigners. I was told that we needed a great many campaigners. I agreed to find these campaigners for them. This was for the BYuT. Elections to the Kyiv City Council were being held at the time, and all political parties were looking for people to campaign.

Since the advertising agency provided services involving promotional staff, the students who worked as promoters were also suitable for campaigning. I agreed to find several hundred people. I spent approximately three weeks recruiting this personnel: I submitted forms with their details, indicating their surname, first name, patronymic, educational institution, area of residence, and telephone numbers. For these forms, I received one-third of the agreed amount per person.

So he did not pay you in full?

I later refused to continue cooperating because at first everything was presented to us as ordinary campaigning. Campaigning is one thing; bribery is another. In my understanding and that of my subordinates, we were simply finding personnel who, on the eve of the elections, were supposed to campaign for candidates from the BYuT.

So, distributing leaflets and newspapers?

Yes, leaflets and newspapers. Some of these people were supposed to work as observers or members of election commissions. After some time, we were told that commission members were no longer needed and that only observers would remain. When we later learned that this was actually a bribery scheme, that there would be no campaigners, and that people would be involved in what was known as a bribery network, I withdrew. Some other organizers continued cooperating. Some were paid, others only partially. As far as I know, most of the people were ultimately simply cheated and not paid.

When exactly did it become known that this was not merely campaigning? Under what circumstances?

It was around the third or fourth meeting. There were several organizers representing higher-education institutions and the student body. We were told that people had to check in at certain locations and receive money. I asked: "What do you mean? That is bribery, not campaigning." I was told: "What did you expect? Who would pay you money just like that?" I explained that we had agreed on campaigning.

Did Semen Kryvonos personally tell you this?

Yes, Kryvonos said this. His aide was also with him, I think his name was Oleksandr, though I do not remember exactly. We brought printed forms containing people’s details. I also had an Excel spreadsheet. When we were told what these people were actually needed for, I ended our cooperation.

Did you personally communicate with Semen?

Yes, personally. The meetings took place near the Polytechnic Institute, in the student campus. He would arrive in his Mitsubishi Lancer, and we would constantly wait a long time for him. That was where he told us everything. Another meeting took place near Lev Tolstoy metro station. It was at that meeting that I finally refused to continue cooperating.

So, if I understand the mechanism correctly: you were introduced to Semen, and he said that he needed people for the election?

Yes. But he lied from the very beginning. If I had known that it involved vote-buying, I would not have agreed at all. At that time, we were all young, just over 20 years old, and we all wanted to earn money. Back then, everyone was making money during elections. It was a real boom in election campaigning. In 2008, all the parties paid very generously for campaigning. I had a large personnel database. Promoters are temporary workers who take on odd jobs, mostly students.

I was happy to take on this kind of work because it was not particularly difficult. It is much harder to prepare someone, for example, for a promotional event in a supermarket, where they have to learn a lot of information, have a health certificate, and possess some experience. Practically anyone was accepted for campaigning, and they were paid twice as much as for ordinary promotional events. So I agreed.

It was very unpleasant for me to be used, initially without knowing it, for vote-buying and violating the law. It outraged me. I had always worked on legitimate projects and had never gotten involved in anything like that. Why did I need it? I had a small child at the time, and I did not want to get involved in such stories. I think that at first the other people also did not know what they were actually being recruited for.

How exactly did you realize that you were being misled? Were you told directly?

Yes, later they openly explained to us what would happen. I asked when the training sessions for the people would be held, because usually preparations were conducted before campaigning began. I wanted to understand when and how everything would be organized. I was answered roughly as follows: "What training sessions? On the eve of the election, we will gather them, explain what to do and how, and whom to vote for. And you still do not understand?" I asked them to explain. They explained it to me.

When you say "they," do you mean Semen Kryvonos and his assistant?

Yes, Semen would constantly arrive with his assistant-driver. The assistant helped him and could pass on and distribute the money. Kryvonos himself behaved very cautiously so that he would not, perhaps, be recorded, have the conversation documented, or be photographed. As I understand it, he was afraid to do it himself.

But was he the organizer?

He was like a top manager, the organizer of this entire scheme, this network. Everything depended on him and was subordinate to him. I think that through his actions he seriously compromised the entire BYuT party. I do not know exactly who wanted to organize this vote-buying, but the scheme failed, possibly in part because some people were deceived and were not paid. From the very beginning, people were incorrectly told what they were being recruited for.

You said that you received approximately one-third of the promised amount. How did that happen?

I submitted the forms of people who were supposedly going to work as campaigners and received one-third of the payment. It was approximately 60 hryvnias per person. I received 12,000 hryvnias at the time, although I was supposed to receive more than 30,000.

Do you know whether other people were also underpaid in the same way?

I know that some people did receive money after all. We talked among ourselves while waiting for Semen. There were representatives of other advertising agencies and freelancers there.

I know that some agreed to continue cooperating. Some were underpaid, some were paid half for no clear reason, and some received slightly more than half. There were also those who were paid in full. I know these people, although some are no longer alive, some are currently fighting, and some have disappeared. But there were literally only a few people who were paid.

How did he explain why he did not pay you the full amount?

Because I refused to continue cooperating. I was told roughly this: "What should we pay you for if we were already counting on you?" I did not try to prove anything to anyone then. I understood that if people were involved in such dishonest dealings, they could cause problems. And I did not need those problems.

Do you know anything about the subsequent criminal proceedings in which Semen Kryvonos was involved?

Yes, but I learned about those proceedings much later, when I saw information about them in the press. At the time of the elections themselves, I knew absolutely nothing about the criminal case. I simply refused to cooperate, and that was the end of it. When I later read in the media that there had been such a case, I cannot say that I was very surprised. I felt more relieved that I had not gone any further at the time.

Did you know anything about the establishment of paternity that could have been used to avoid criminal liability?

I knew nothing about it. I recently read about it in the press and then remembered Semen. We called him Semen among ourselves. I knew nothing about his son. We did not know at all whether he had a family. As far as we knew, at that time he had neither a wife nor a child. He would come dressed very businesslike: a white shirt and a gray suit. A business-type guy—you could tell he was not a family man.

Have you been in contact with Semen at any point over all these years?

No, I did not even want to. His contact was saved in an old phone that I lost sometime around 2009–2010. I had nothing to discuss with someone who had behaved so improperly.

So your cooperation ended after you learned the real purpose of this scheme? Did he try to persuade you to stay or offer you additional money?

No, he did not try.

Do you still have any materials connected with that story: contacts, documents, or lists of people?

There are definitely no materials left, since almost 20 years have passed. During that time, I changed many phones, laptops, and computers, including work ones. Essentially, there was nothing special: a few Excel spreadsheets with lists of people, while I handed in the paper forms. Even if I rummaged through my old files, I have almost no documents from before 2010 left. I will look; perhaps something will turn up, but most likely there is nothing left.

This issue has once again been raised in the media, and Semen Kryvonos is being summoned to a meeting of the Temporary Special Commission of Inquiry. It was reported that they plan to invite everyone who may know something about the story involving voter bribery and adoption. Have you already been invited to the commission?

I am ready to appear before the commission and tell the whole truth about how everything happened. I have nothing to hide. I constantly monitor the media and Telegram channels and take an interest in politics. When I saw the information about NABU, to be honest, I had already forgotten that there had once been such a person as Semen. Almost 20 years have passed, but when I saw his photographs and read the news, I immediately remembered: this was the same Semen with whom we had worked long ago during the elections on behalf of the Yulia Tymoshenko Bloc. He was saved in my phone as "Semyon BYuT." At the time, we communicated in Russian at meetings.

There was information about land—that he had been involved in criminal cases concerning demands for bribes, involving tens of thousands of dollars in connection with land in Obukhiv in 2014. I was not surprised that something like that could have happened. If a person had already made a name for himself in similar murky schemes back in 2008, then by 2014 I had no doubt that he could have been involved in something similar.

In 2014, there were, among other things, requests for so-called drops for land schemes. To explain it in simple terms, a drop is a person used for a "shady business": for example, in the banking sector or for registering land. They could be students or people with low incomes. A person would go to a notary, transfer their rights to a third party, and receive a certain sum for it—100, 200, or 500 dollars.

At that time, in 2014, there was a great demand for land drops. As far as I know, they were initially sought in Kyiv and then throughout Kyiv Oblast. Dozens and hundreds of people were gathered; they went to notaries and transferred their rights to land. In this way, unscrupulous people who had access to land resources could take possession of entire hectares for next to nothing. The land there could be worth millions, while they appropriated it by the hectare for mere pennies.

So I am not surprised that if there was such an accusation, if a person had already had a court ruling against him for bribing voters, then, as they say, the scales tip toward believing that he may also have been involved in land schemes.

And, by the way, regarding this adoption, essentially, he used a minor child to cover up his crime. I even saw a court ruling in which he asked for amnesty because he had a minor child, although the child was not his.

I saw an interview with the child's mother. She said that in 2019, before he apparently intended to take part in the competition for the position of NABU director, she went to the Holosiivskyi Civil Registry Office and filed a statement renouncing [his] paternity. They conducted a DNA test, and he renounced his paternity.

This is so immoral, so inhumane, so unmanly, so dishonorable. It is simply disgusting and immoral to hide behind children. That is the ultimate disgrace—he could have, I don't know, for example, given the judge a suitcase full of dollars and bought his way out. But to hide behind a minor child, simply to use a child—that is so disgusting, immoral, and repulsive. Even reading such news is unpleasant.

When he was competing for the position of NABU director, Semen Kryvonos was asked about possible involvement in bribing voters. He stated that it was all untrue, and that the case had allegedly arisen because of a conflict with the university's administration. What can you say about this version?

How could this be untrue? First, there is a court ruling. Second, there is me—a living witness to this story. There are also other people who can confirm what happened.

It is his version about some kind of falsification that sounds more like nonsense. I think it would be difficult to fabricate something like that. Apparently, some investigative actions had already been carried out, and everything was documented. Because the publicly available materials involve certain people—students, participants.

You said that you were ready to come to the Temporary Investigative Commission and tell them everything. Have you received an invitation yet?

Yes, the invitation arrived. I have nothing to hide; I do not see anything shameful, as they say, about telling the truth.

For reference

On June 25, 2009, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv issued a ruling in the criminal case concerning Semen Kryvonos, who was accused of a crime stipulated by Part 3 of Article 157 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstructing the exercise of the right to vote by bribing voters). The court concluded that there were grounds to release Kryvonos from criminal liability under an amnesty, since he stated that he had a minor child dependent on him. On this basis, the court closed the criminal case. Subsequently, in 2018–2019, the same court, following a lawsuit filed by Kryvonos and based on the results of a DNA examination, annulled the record of his paternity of that child.

Kravchenko alleged that NABU Director Kryvonos had a sham paternity arrangement for the sake of an amnesty