The Trump administration quietly shelved proposals to use business deals as an incentive for Russia to end the war in Ukraine after the Kremlin showed little interest in the proposed energy and aviation projects. The Financial Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner told European officials that "corporate ties are no longer a central aspect of the US position on Russia," according to a publication citing five officials briefed on the change in tactics.

Senior Russian and American officials, including Kushner, held talks on bringing in an American investor for the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which supplied gas to Germany before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported in October.

The US and Russia are negotiating the possible restoration of the "Nord Stream" pipelines - Reuters

Kushner, who has sought to achieve a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine and believes that doing business is a key factor in restoring peace, also put forward postwar ideas such as American companies investing in Russian oil projects and titanium production enterprises, as Reuters noted, according to the FT report.

Russian officials initially responded positively to the US proposals, but Russia has since cooled on the idea, insisting that Ukraine give up territory and make other concessions that Kyiv considers unacceptable in exchange for peace, the FT report adds.

"It was made quite clear that the Russians are not interested in such things," one official told the newspaper.

In October, the Trump administration temporarily lifted US sanctions on Russian fuel, which were intended to deprive Moscow of revenues from its war against Ukraine, after Russia agreed to supply diesel fuel to global markets in an attempt to lower fuel prices.

Tankers carrying Russian diesel instead of U.S. diesel arrived in Brazil