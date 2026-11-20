Two tankers carrying Russian diesel fuel have arrived in Brazil, while analysts continue to point out that none of the promised Russian shipments under the deal between Washington and Moscow has reached the United States. UNN reports this, citing The Maritime Executive.

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Six weeks ago, the Trump administration announced a deal that promised deliveries of Russian diesel fuel to the United States and a return to the international market to compensate for the shortage from the Persian Gulf. Russia said it was increasing production and supplies after temporarily suspending international deliveries of diesel fuel and gasoline in response to strikes on Russian oil refineries and oil terminals.

Russian officials pointed to the first delivery to the United States, while speculation grew about the volume of diesel fuel being exported. Representatives of the Trump administration promised up to 300,000 metric tons. Several tankers were identified, and Greenpeace tracked up to 11 vessels simultaneously. Some of them turned out not to be carrying diesel fuel, while others disappeared from view one after another, as it became clear that they were not heading to the United States.

The Sierra Leone-flagged tanker Leruo (IMO 9385831) appears to have been the first to reach its destination—the Itacoatiara anchorage in Brazil, where it arrived this week. The 46,000-ton product tanker was loaded in Primorsk, russia. Its AIS signal shows that it is once again under way, traveling along the Amazon toward Manaus. Following it is the Russian-flagged product tanker Primorye (IMO 9236743), which has also reached this anchorage. A third product tanker, the Sierra Leone-flagged Beast (IMO 9290921), is also moving along the South American coast, and its AIS signal reports: "Brazil, for orders."

The Leruo is believed to be carrying about 40,000 tons of diesel fuel. The two other product tankers are carrying similar diesel fuel cargoes.

It was previously suggested that all three tankers might be heading to the United States, but opposition to these deliveries later emerged. Although the administration issued a permit, members of the U.S. Congress continued to protest and cited potential legal problems, as all the tankers are operating under international sanctions. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill also published a letter warning terminal operators and fuel companies against accepting the cargo because of potential legal problems. Even without taking potential legal problems into account, anyone involved in trading Russian diesel fuel faced negative publicity and reputational damage.

The European Union sanctioned the product tanker Leruo in July 2025, followed by the United Kingdom in October and other countries.

Brazil, however, accepted the cargo, the publication reports. The Brazilian newspaper Gazeta do Povo cites data indicating that Brazil maintains a multibillion-dollar trade turnover with Russia. According to its data, the value of Russian energy imports to Brazil in 2026 amounted to 5 billion reais ($840 million). Citing data from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, the newspaper reports that this year Brazil received 28 vessels from Russia's "shadow fleet," totaling 34 shipments of Russian diesel fuel. It estimates that the total volume of imports amounted to 1.11 million metric tons, out of a total 4.3 million metric tons of imports from Russia this year.

Other tankers that were believed to be heading to the United States instead proceeded to destinations in the Mediterranean. The Russian product tanker Talisman (IMO 9292060), which, for example, was also mentioned in reports as heading to the United States, was spotted off the coast of Egypt, the publication reports.

A tanker carrying Russian diesel changed course near the U.S., without reaching New York - Bloomberg