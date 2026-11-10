A tanker carrying Russian diesel changed course near the U.S., without reaching New York - Bloomberg

A tanker carrying Russian diesel fuel that had previously listed the United States as its destination turned around approximately 400 nautical miles from New York. Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

The tanker Agioi Fanendes, carrying about 40,000 metric tons (nearly 300,000 barrels) of ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuel, has begun moving away from the U.S. East Coast. Since Monday, the vessel has been sailing in a zigzagging course, effectively remaining in place.

Traders are closely monitoring the movements of Russian diesel fuel after Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin reached an agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump last month on supplying fuel to the U.S. and global markets.

Russia will extend the ban on diesel fuel exports until 2027, but will make exceptions

Russia said it had loaded four tankers with diesel fuel for shipment to the United States. However, according to tracking systems, no shipment of Russian diesel fuel has reached the U.S. so far.

After departing from the Russian Baltic port of Primorsk in late October, the Agioi Fanendes initially listed New York as its destination, but later changed it to "for orders" ("awaiting instructions").

The vessel's operator, Eastern Mediterranean Maritime Ltd., said that the tanker "continues sailing while awaiting further instructions, as the discharge port has not yet been determined."

Reminder

As UNN previously reported, two of the three tankers carrying 140,000 tons of Russian diesel are no longer heading to the United States. The reasons for the route changes are unknown.