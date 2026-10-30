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Russia will extend the ban on diesel fuel exports until 2027, but will make exceptions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Moscow plans to extend restrictions on diesel exports until January 2027, while retaining certain exceptions. Supplies will depend on Ukrainian attacks.

Russia will extend the ban on diesel fuel exports until 2027, but will make exceptions

Russia plans to extend the ban on most diesel fuel exports for another three months, until January 2027. At the same time, Moscow intends to allow certain volumes of fuel to be supplied to global markets. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to him, the government is preparing the relevant order. The restrictions are expected to be extended until January 2027, while maintaining exceptions for certain export shipments.

In November, Russia expects to export about 2.15 million tonnes of diesel fuel. By comparison, in October the figure stands at 510,000 tonnes.

Novak suggested that Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries could somewhat alter export plans, but no significant reduction is expected.

At the same time, after an approximately two-week pause, Ukraine again attacked a major oil refinery owned by Rosneft.

As the publication notes, Russia previously eased restrictions on diesel exports following a statement by U.S. President Donald Trump that he had reached agreements with Vladimir Putin on returning Russian fuel to global markets.

According to analysts' estimates, the export volumes planned for October are too small to affect high diesel prices in the United States.

The energy truce and Trump’s agreements helped Russia increase oil refining by 25%28.10.26, 03:16 • 18041 view

At the same time, Novak said that by the end of the year Russia could increase monthly exports to 3.5 million tonnes, provided the domestic market is adequately supplied. This would allow the country to restore its share of global seaborne diesel shipments to approximately 10%.

The publication emphasizes that implementation of these plans depends on Ukraine's further actions, since Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries were the reason the export ban was introduced in July.

As of the end of October, four tankers carrying diesel fuel had departed from Russian ports on the Baltic Sea.

Despite this, finding American buyers for Russian diesel proved difficult. Democratic U.S. lawmakers promised to investigate the Trump–Putin agreements if, after next week's midterm elections, they gain control of one or both chambers of Congress.

According to Bloomberg, one of the tankers that previously listed its destination as "Atlantic Coast — by order" changed course for the Bahamas. Three other vessels continue to list an unspecified destination — the Atlantic Coast or "by order." None of them currently indicates a specific U.S. port.

Trump’s deal with putin on the supply of Russian diesel did not help lower fuel prices in the US – WSJ29.10.26, 01:16 • 13585 views

Olga Rozgon

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