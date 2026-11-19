German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called a trilateral summit of U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping "simply an opportunity for a photo session." He stressed that any peace agreements concerning Ukraine are impossible without the participation of Kyiv and European states. This was reported by Finnish broadcaster Yle, writes UNN.

Details

Merz made the statement on November 19 in Berlin during a press conference following a meeting dedicated to security guarantees for Ukraine.

The German chancellor also criticized attempts to resolve European security issues with the participation of only the world's largest powers.

The Yalta model cannot bring peace — Merz said, commenting on the trilateral meeting of the leaders of the United States, Russia and China.

Peace talks are impossible without Ukraine and Europe

Merz recalled the 1945 Yalta Conference, during which the leaders of the Allied states discussed the postwar order in Europe

According to the chancellor, such an approach cannot serve as the basis for a modern peace settlement of the war in Ukraine.

If peace talks move forward, we will be present — he stressed.

Merz added that such talks can succeed only with the direct participation of Ukraine and Europe.

A clear warning and a sign of Russia's weakness — Merz on the damage to the Crimean Bridge