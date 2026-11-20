The Russian stock market reacted sharply to the results of the summit in China attended by Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping. Due to the lack of concrete agreements on ending the war in Ukraine, shares of Russia’s largest companies fell in value, while the market lost about 200 billion rubles in capitalization over two days. The Moscow Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

Following trading on November 19, the Moscow Exchange Index fell by 2.19% to 2,415.7 points. During the session, it dropped to 2,404.8 points, its lowest level in the past month.

Overall, during Putin’s two-day stay in Shenzhen, the index lost 3.7%. Gazprom shares fell by 3.3%, Rosneft by 2.4%, Novatek by 3.6%, Severstal by 3.8%, and NLMK by 3.9%.

Why the meeting of the three leaders disappointed investors

Analysts at Vector Capital named the lack of concrete agreements on resolving the war in Ukraine as the main disappointment.

Following the meeting, the leaders signed a declaration on reforming the UN, immunity for heads of state before the International Criminal Court, and preventing nuclear war. However, no decisions on easing sanctions were announced.

"Just an opportunity for a photo shoot" — Merz sharply commented on the summit of Trump, Putin, and Xi Jinping

Oleksii Prymak, an expert at the Institute of Financial and Investment Technologies, noted that Russian businesses need not diplomatic statements but real opportunities to make international payments, purchase equipment, and expand trade.

Putin’s statements added further pessimism among investors, as he once again put forward territorial demands toward Ukraine and acknowledged that there were no agreements on the next trilateral meeting.

Analysts warn that without positive geopolitical signals, the Russian stock market may continue to decline.

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