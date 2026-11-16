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EU imposed new sanctions against Russia targeting 113 individuals and entities - oil refineries, Russian banks, shadow fleet and more are in the crosshairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5272 views

The EU has added 12 individuals and 101 entities linked to financing the Russian Federation’s war to its sanctions list. The restrictions target banks, oil companies and the shadow fleet.

EU imposed new sanctions against Russia targeting 113 individuals and entities - oil refineries, Russian banks, shadow fleet and more are in the crosshairs

The EU has added 113 individuals and entities to its sanctions list in order to further restrict Russia’s ability to finance its aggressive war against Ukraine. The EU Council reported this on November 16, UNN writes.

In response to Russia’s indiscriminate attacks on Ukraine, including against civilian infrastructure, the Council (EU) today imposed additional restrictive measures on 12 individuals and 101 entities for their role in those economic sectors that provide a significant source of revenue for Russia’s war of aggression and support its shadow fleet

- the EU Council reported.

Today’s sanctions lists, it is reported, "include nearly 50 Russian banks and financial institutions." "By gradually strengthening and expanding sanctions against Russia’s banking sector, the EU is cutting off financial channels that process state revenues and finance Russia’s war efforts," the statement said.

"In addition, the Council is stepping up the fight against e-commerce in Russia. Today’s package includes the sole shareholder of Russian retail giant Wildberries and an individual who controls a majority stake in another major Russian e-commerce company, Ozon," the statement said.

The EU has approved new sanctions against Russia and is preparing the 22nd package, ministers say16.11.26, 13:05 • 1634 views

"The Council (EU) is also listing additional entities and businesspeople in Russia’s oil and energy sector. The energy companies listed today operate Russian oil refineries and an oil terminal in the St. Petersburg region, and are also actively engaged in exploration and production," the EU Council stated.

"The Council (EU) has also targeted Russia’s shadow fleet by listing various companies from the United Arab Emirates, China, the Seychelles and Oman that are buyers of Russian-origin oil, as well as certain businesspeople who own or operate vessels subject to EU restrictive measures and illegally transport Russian oil while engaging in high-risk shipping activities," the statement said.

Today’s sanctions lists, it is reported, "were adopted under the framework of EU restrictive measures targeting actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. Persons listed under this sanctions regime are subject to an asset freeze, and it is prohibited to provide them, directly or indirectly, or for their benefit, with funds or economic resources. In addition, individuals included in today’s list are subject to a travel ban to the EU," the statement said.

The relevant legal acts were published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

According to the data from the legal acts, the EU imposed sanctions, among others, on the Moscow, Khabarovsk, Ilsky, Saratov and Omsk oil refineries, "Novoshakhtinsk Plant of Petroleum Products," "KirishiNefteOrgSintez," "OrskNefteOrgSintez," the companies "NNK-Oil," "NNK-Sakhalinmorneftegaz," "NNK-Khabarovsk Refinery," "Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat" and "TAIF-NK," "Ruskhimalliance" and "Rusgazdobycha," the "Agency for Social Design," the "St. Petersburg Oil Terminal," the payment service "YooMoney," and more than 40 Russian banks. Also listed were Wildberries founder Tatyana Kim, blogger Yuriy Podolyaka; host of the "Vremya" program Vitaly Yeliseyev; businessman Sergey Matvienko (son of Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko); and businessman Ruslan Baisarov.

Julia Shramko

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