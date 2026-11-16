The EU has approved new sanctions against Russia and is preparing the 22nd package, ministers say

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that the EU approved new sanctions against Russia on Monday, November 16. UNN reports this, citing Reuters.

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As part of the EU’s efforts to maintain pressure on Moscow over the war, a new sanctions package is being finalized and will be discussed later this week, said Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee, whose country holds the EU presidency.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist in Brussels Rikard Jozwiak also said on X that "‘confessionals’ (closed-door negotiations — ed.) between the European Commission and member states on the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia will begin this week. The idea is for the package to be approved by Christmas, while the 23rd package is expected to appear around the fifth anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine in February 2027."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, who said that Paris would hold a conference with the United Kingdom on December 4 regarding Russia’s shadow fleet, said that, in the immediate term, the EU approved 145 new sanctions provisions on Monday.

He said the sanctions would be imposed on Tatyana Kim, CEO of the Russian online retailer Wildberries, and the St. Petersburg oil terminal.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said: "We will stay the course, regardless of how loudly Putin’s Russia tries to steer the debate in its direction with increasingly absurd maximalist demands."

"It will soon become clear whether Russia genuinely wants to negotiate or is merely trying to buy time and create the impression that negotiations are taking place," he said.

Kallas on negotiations with Russia: Europe has decided on the format, now it is time to work on the substance