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Kallas on negotiations with Russia: Europe has decided on the format, now it is time to work on the substance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

European leaders have agreed on the format of participation in negotiations on russia’s war against Ukraine. The EU will also discuss Russia’s demands and the security of the Black Sea.

Kallas on negotiations with Russia: Europe has decided on the format, now it is time to work on the substance

European leaders have determined the format of their participation in peace talks on Russia’s war against Ukraine, and work on the substance is now expected. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said this as she arrived at the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council at the level of foreign ministers on November 16, UNN reports.

Details

"...we will discuss Ukraine and what is happening now. On Friday, the leaders determined the format, but we need to work on the substance, as we had done before this point," said the EU High Representative.

"In the discussions and negotiations we will hold today, I believe it is important when we talk about Ukraine. In 2021, there was a clear reason for the war, when the Russians put forward a list of their demands, and now they are putting forward the same demands and adding to them. This is also a clear reason for continuing the war. So we must look at this clearly. We will discuss the substance with the foreign ministers; for example, we have proposed maximum demands in order to respond, in fact, to the maximum demands that Russia is still putting forward. There is a lot of work ahead," Kallas added.

The EU has appointed representatives of Europe to participate in future negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine13.11.26, 20:22 • 10097 views

She also announced a discussion on security in the Black Sea.

"I think this is very timely, given the attacks in the Black Sea that took place last weekend. We will talk about security in the Black Sea, but we will also discuss transport connectivity. What else can we do together? Because everyone is seeking to diversify their energy portfolios, trade routes and supply chains," the EU foreign policy chief noted.

"We will also hold a conference on demining in Ukraine. This is very important because it is not only about Ukraine, but also about the experience and knowledge that can be shared regarding demining carried out in other countries around the world. So these are truly important topics," Kallas stated.

Julia Shramko

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