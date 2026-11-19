Photo from Tetiana Berezhna’s Facebook page

Russian drones damaged one of Kyiv’s most famous holy sites—the St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral. As Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna reported, according to preliminary data, the cathedral’s windows, together with their frames, were shattered, and the cornices were also damaged, UNN reports.

Russia continues to destroy our cultural heritage. This afternoon, Russian drones damaged one of Kyiv’s most famous holy sites—the St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral. It is an architectural monument of national significance and one of the cathedrals of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. The church’s wall paintings are of particular value; they were created by renowned artists Mikhail Vrubel, Mykola Pymonenko, Serhii Kostenko, Viktor Zamiraylo and others - Berezhna reported.

Damage to St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral following the Russian attack. Photo from the Orthodox Church of Ukraine’s Facebook page

Deputy Minister of Culture Ivan Verbytskyi inspected the damage together with the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epiphanius, and Marina Solovyova, Director of the Kyiv City State Administration’s Department for the Protection of Cultural Heritage.

According to preliminary data, the cathedral’s windows, together with their frames, were shattered, and the cornices were also damaged. Based on preliminary assessments, the paintings and structural elements were not affected. Specialists are уточнюють the extent of the damage - Berezhna added.

Damage to St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral following the Russian attack. Photo from Culture Minister Tetiana Berezhna’s Facebook page

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine also reported damage to St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral.

The blast near the church caused part of the cathedral’s altar windows to be blown out by the shock wave; they fell inside together with their frames. Elements of the church’s eastern facade were damaged. Shrapnel also fell onto the surrounding area, damaging cars parked along the roadside - the statement said.

In addition

As the Minister of Culture reported, since the beginning of this year, the number of monuments damaged by Russia has increased by more than a third, reaching nearly 2,200 as of the end of October. Nearly 2,700 cultural institutions have also been affected.

St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral was built and decorated over decades. For more than a century, the people of Kyiv have come here to pray. But for Russia, nothing is sacred—they destroy everything they cannot appropriate. We are documenting the destruction so that Russia is held accountable for crimes against Ukrainian culture - Berezhna concluded.

Kyiv under attack by enemy drones: windows damaged at St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral, number of injured rising