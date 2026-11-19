Photo: Shevchenkivskyi District State Administration

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv, the window glazing of St. Volodymyr's Cathedral was damaged, as was the glazing of the building of one of the foreign embassies. As the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, reported, the number of casualties has risen to five, UNN reports.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, where debris fell in an open area, more than 10 cars were damaged. The window glazing of St. Volodymyr's Cathedral was damaged. As was the glazing of the building of one of the foreign embassies - Klitschko reported.

Aftermath of the attack on Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district. Photo: Shevchenkivskyi District State Administration

In Kyiv, the Dutch Embassy was damaged as a result of a strike - Ukraine responded to the Russian attack

According to the mayor of Kyiv, as a result of the enemy attacks, one person was killed and five others were injured. Medics hospitalized four of the wounded.

Fragments of an enemy drone fell on the premises of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Sybiha sent the occupiers an "undiplomatic message"