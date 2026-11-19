Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that fragments of a Russian drone fell on the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and also conveyed an undiplomatic message to the occupiers — "go follow the Russian warship," reports UNN.

As a result of the Russian drone attack on Kyiv, fragments fell on the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. We will transfer them to our museum. And to the Russian terrorists, our diplomatic service has a simple and undiplomatic message: go follow the Russian warship, scum. You will never intimidate Ukrainian diplomacy — Sybiha said.

We would add

As Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported, Russia has been terrorizing Kyiv with drones all day. Residential neighborhoods of the capital are under attack.

Apartment buildings were damaged in the Podilskyi district, and roofs are on fire. Falling debris was recorded in the Obolonskyi district. As of now, at least four people are known to have been injured. According to preliminary data, a person's body was found at one of the locations — Koretskyi reported.

Rescuers and all necessary services are working at the sites.