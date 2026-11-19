Photo: x.com/andrii_sybiha

A strike occurred behind the Embassy of the Netherlands in Kyiv on November 19; the building sustained minor damage, and no employees were injured, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said on X. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry confirmed this, stating that russia’s attacks on Kyiv had once again caused damage to a diplomatic mission, UNN writes.

This afternoon, a projectile struck behind the Embassy of the Netherlands in Kyiv. Fortunately, our colleagues were not injured, although the building sustained minor damage. We are investigating exactly what happened. Our priority now is the well-being of our employees - the Dutch foreign minister said.

Ukraine’s reaction

"Russian attacks on Kyiv have once again caused damage to a diplomatic mission. The Embassy of the Netherlands in Ukraine sustained minor damage. Fortunately, no one was injured. We call on the international community to condemn in the strongest terms russia’s attacks on foreign diplomats and to express our firm support for our Dutch colleagues. Putin’s terror must face a resolute response," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X, showing the aftermath.

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