As a result of a Russian attack on Dnipro, Austria’s honorary consulate in the city was damaged. This is stated in a post by the Embassy of Austria in Ukraine on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that none of the consulate’s employees or visitors were injured, and only the building was damaged.

We strongly condemn Russia’s attacks on the city of Dnipro. ... Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international law. Russia must comply with these rules! ...The office continues to operate, but can only be contacted by phone during the repair work - the statement reads.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has already responded to the incident. According to Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, this incident is yet another indication of Russia’s deliberate strikes on civilian facilities and diplomatic institutions, which constitute a gross violation of international norms.

Russia must face increased international pressure. Every such attack must have consequences and lead to stronger sanctions - Sybiha emphasized.

Recall

In October, the embassies of Italy, Spain, Sweden and Germany stated that they would not leave Kyiv, despite calls from Russia’s Foreign Ministry for diplomatic missions to leave the capital and threats of new massive strikes.

Lithuania summons Russian representative over damage to its embassy in Kyiv by Russian strike