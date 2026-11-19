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Ukraine is in for a rainy weekend—with sleet in some areas, as well as frosty nights, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Tomorrow, moderate rain is expected, with heavy rain at night in Zakarpattia and the Carpathian region, locally intense; rain mixed with sleet in the Carpathians; wind gusts of 15–20 m/s in most regions, reaching 24 m/s in the south of the country - the statement says.

According to meteorologists, nighttime temperatures will be 3–10° above zero, and daytime temperatures 10–16°, while in the northern part they will be 2–8° above zero; in the Carpathians, temperatures will be around 0° throughout the day.

And over the weekend—November 21–22—light rain and sleet are expected at times; on November 22, temperatures will drop at night to 0–6° below zero and during the day to 0–7° above zero, while in the southern and eastern regions temperatures will be 4–10° above zero both at night and during the day.

Snow, frost and icy conditions — what weather to expect in Ukraine over the next three days