Recently, spectacular photos and videos of ice skating on frozen high-altitude lakes have been appearing increasingly often on social media. The Carpathian Biosphere Reserve explained why this must not be done — the deadly danger of the ice is not the only reason, reports UNN.

Recently, concerned travelers contacted us with a question: does such activity harm Ukraine’s highest-altitude lake — Brebeneskul, given that there is supposedly no direct contact with the water? We are grateful for such concern and the desire to understand the issue! We explain the official position of the Carpathian Biosphere Reserve: ice skating on Lake Brebeneskul and other high-altitude bodies of water in the reserve is prohibited and dangerous - the reserve reported.

Here is why this is critically important:

• ice is the lake water itself. The steel blades of skates scrape off the upper layer of ice, leaving microscopic metal shavings and traces of shoe-care products. In spring, during the thaw, all of this enters the small endorheic lake directly and accumulates on the bottom;

• the loud scraping frightens Red Book-listed inhabitants. There are no fish in Lake Brebeneskul, but rare species listed in the Red Book of Ukraine live there and partially overwinter on the bottom — the Carpathian newt and the alpine newt. Due to the lake’s shallow depth (about 3 meters), the ice acts as a resonator: vibrations and noise from skates disturb the animals during their winter dormancy, which may lead to their death;

• international protection status. Lake Brebeneskul is a hydrological natural monument and part of a wetland of international importance ("Ozírnyi-Brebenieskul"), protected under the Ramsar Convention. The following rule applies within the reserve: only activities directly provided for by the conservation regime and harmless to nature are permitted;

• the deadly danger of the ice. In autumn and early winter, the ice cover at an altitude of 1,800 meters is extremely deceptive and uneven due to strong winds, temperature fluctuations, and underwater springs. Falling through the ice in the harsh highland conditions, far from rescue services, poses a direct threat to life.

Friends, let’s protect the fragile beauty of the Ukrainian Carpathians together! High-altitude lakes were created to be admired from the shore, leaving behind only footprints on marked trails - the reserve concluded.

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