Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Photograph: Vyacheslav Prokofyev/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL/EPA

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said he would consider participating in the December G20 summit in Miami — after discussing the matter with U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting today, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Details

According to Reuters, Putin said that his decision regarding the trip would depend on the "situation in Russia." At the same time, such participation could cause serious disagreements, as European allies are expected to attend the summit.

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Earlier, the Kremlin stated that the decision on Putin's participation in the G20 summit in Miami "is unlikely to be made today or tomorrow."

Merz is ready to speak with Putin at the G20 summit in Miami