Putin is considering the possibility of attending the G20 summit in the United States — what the decision will depend on
Kyiv • UNN
Putin said that he discussed possible participation in the G20 summit with Trump. The decision will depend on the situation in Russia and could cause controversy.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said he would consider participating in the December G20 summit in Miami — after discussing the matter with U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting today, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.
Details
According to Reuters, Putin said that his decision regarding the trip would depend on the "situation in Russia." At the same time, such participation could cause serious disagreements, as European allies are expected to attend the summit.
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Earlier, the Kremlin stated that the decision on Putin's participation in the G20 summit in Miami "is unlikely to be made today or tomorrow."
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