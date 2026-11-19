Russian dictator vladimir putin said that he had discussed the issue of a ceasefire at a meeting of the russian Security Council, but that following the strikes on the Crimean Bridge there would be no ceasefire, adding that "the response will be painful." putin made the statement during a press conference following the APEC summit, UNN reports.

Details

"First of all, I want to say that the Crimean Bridge is exclusively a civilian facility. We have not used the Crimean Bridge for a very long time to transfer military equipment… we did not even transport petroleum products across it," putin said.

He said that following the strikes on the bridge, moscow decided that it would not be possible to reach an agreement on a truce.

"To be honest, I discussed this issue with my colleagues from the Security Council, asked them to think about it, and returned to this issue in the hope that an agreement could be reached. But after the strike on the Crimean Bridge, I decided that we would not negotiate. We will respond to these strikes," putin added.

According to him, "russia's response to the strikes on the Crimean Bridge will be \"more painful,\" adding that the bridge will be restored.

We remind you

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed another strike on the Crimean Bridge on the night of November 19 and damage to the railway track. Ukraine's Ministry of Defense stated: "The train goes no further."