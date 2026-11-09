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Merz is ready to speak with Putin at the G20 summit in Miami

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

Friedrich Merz will not avoid speaking with Putin if he comes to the G20 summit. The presence of the Russian leader has not yet been confirmed.

Merz is ready to speak with Putin at the G20 summit in Miami

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he is ready to speak with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Miami. This is reported by Westfalenpost, according to UNN.

Details

According to Merz, he is not going to avoid speaking with Putin if he attends the G20 summit.

The host country always has the right to invite additional heads of state and government. And, as far as we know at present, Trump invited Putin. ... If he is there, I will not shy away from the opportunity to have a conversation with him

- the German chancellor noted.

He added that it is not yet known whether Putin will attend the summit, as he has not yet confirmed his attendance.

We would like to remind you

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he would invite Zelenskyy to the G20 summit, which will be held in Miami in December.

Putin’s return to the G20 summit would “normalize” Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine — Kallas01.11.26, 00:26 • 13141 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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