A court in the German city of Münster handed down a sentence to 58-year-old Dutch citizen Stefan Wijkamp, known as the "Dutch Hitler," UNN reports, citing Bild.

Details

The doppelgänger of the founder of the Third Reich received an eight-month suspended sentence for incitement to hatred—the case was prompted by public statements in which he praised Hitler and the Nazi regime. In addition, the man must pay a fine of 1,000 euros and cover the court costs.

The statements were made on July 19, 2025, during a demonstration by right-wing extremists in Münster. In a YouTube interview, Wijkamp stated: "My love for Germany is Adolf Hitler." He also called the Nazi leader "a genius" and "the unsurpassed wonder of the world."

The first German supermodel, Veruschka, whose father was executed for plotting against Hitler, has died

The court initially ordered him to pay 3,000 euros. Wijkamp appealed the decision, so the case was reconsidered—this time with him personally present. The prosecutor said that the man had publicly glorified Hitler and thereby violated public order. The judge agreed with the accusation and emphasized that freedom of speech has limits. However, after the retrial, the court reduced the amount to 1,000 euros in view of the defendant’s financial circumstances.

Wijkamp has long participated in events organized by German and Dutch far-right groups. In 2017, he joined the federal leadership of the neo-Nazi party Die Rechte (The Right), which was later dissolved.