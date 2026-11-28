Photo for illustrative purposes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against military unit 15644, which services the Kapustin Yar range, from where Russia launches Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missiles at Ukraine, UNN reports, citing the Office of the President.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees enacting the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose sanctions against Russian developers and manufacturers of drones and robotic systems, as well as against suppliers for sanctioned enterprises of Russia’s military-industrial complex - the statement said.

Zelenskyy also imposed sanctions against 37 Russians and 36 Russian companies that manufacture and supply products to military enterprises and are engaged in the development of unmanned aerial systems and robotic complexes.

In particular, sanctions were imposed against military unit 15644, which is located in Znamensk, Astrakhan Region, where the Kapustin Yar range is situated, from which Russia launches Oreshnik missiles, including at garages in Bila Tserkva.

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It should be noted that military unit 15664 is the 4th State Central Interspecific Range of the Russian Federation (4th SCIR). The range has historically been used to test ballistic, anti-aircraft and other missile systems, as well as for pre-launch preparation of missile weapons.

In addition to its testing function, Kapustin Yar is used by Russia as a combat deployment area: ballistic missile launches against Ukrainian territory were carried out from there.

The range was established in 1946 for testing missile weapons. The first launches of German V-2 (A-4) rockets took place in 1947. During the Soviet and post-Soviet periods, ballistic and cruise missiles, air defense and missile defense systems were tested there. Nuclear tests were conducted in 1957–1962, and in the 1960s the facility served as a spaceport.

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It should be recalled

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees enacting the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose sanctions against Russian developers and manufacturers of drones and robotic systems, as well as against suppliers for sanctioned enterprises of Russia’s military-industrial complex.