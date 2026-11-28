British intelligence assessed the consequences of three strikes on the Crimean Bridge. Vessels in the Sea of Azov are unlikely to be able to transit directly into the Black Sea until the waterways are cleared. This is stated in a report by British intelligence, reports UNN.

The Kerch Bridge, which connects Crimea with mainland Russia, was struck three times by Ukrainian forces using missiles and unmanned aerial systems between November 16 and 19, 2026. The second attack, on November 17, 2026, caused the arch section of the bridge’s road section to collapse, making it unusable for road transit and blocking the passage of vessels traveling between the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea. In addition, a 200-meter section of the road bridge was damaged, where craters were found. The third attack occurred at midnight on November 19, 2026, targeting the railway bridge. The railway bridge sustained damage near the arch, causing additional destruction to the guardrails, as well as traces of soot and scorching on the arch. It is likely that one railway track is still in use - the report said.

According to intelligence, despite significant measures aimed at protecting the bridge, Russian air defense, which included two Pantsir-S1 systems approximately 2.4 km south of the section of the bridge that has now collapsed, failed to prevent the Ukrainian strike.

It is reported that the port of Azov ceased operations due to successful Ukrainian strikes on Russian bridges, in particular the bridge in Rostov-on-Don, which was struck on October 10, 2026, as well as the Kerch Bridge. The blockade of the sea routes in the Sea of Azov restricted Russian maritime logistics. Vessels in the Sea of Azov are unlikely to be able to transit directly into the Black Sea until the waterways are cleared - intelligence added.

We remind you

During the strike on the Crimean Bridge, the Defense Forces used the Israeli HiSKY system—an analogue of Starlink.